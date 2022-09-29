Miami-Dade's Florida Task Force One sent to west coast to assist in search and rescue

MIAMI - Dozens of rescuers from South Florida will make their way to the west coast to lend a hand in search and rescue efforts.

Thursday morning, 96 members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team (US&R) Florida Task Force One have been sent to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Trucks carrying boats, search dogs, and other needed resources are going to the hardest hit areas.

"Really, what you see here today is a miracle. You see an incredible group of trained, professional, dedicated, totally committed men and women and some canines and all the equipment. And they're going in. They're going into this area that has been so horribly, horribly hit. And they're going to bring rescue. They're going to bring hope. They're going to bring love. It's very, very moving for me to see this operation get started here today," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava who was there for the send-off.

The mayor said they will be there as long as needed.

"Their deployments are, I believe, 14-day shifts. So there are others behind them. So this 96 is going to do their best. And I can only tell you from what I saw at Surfside, you can't stop them. You know, they are so dedicated and committed. They work longer than their shifts. They have to be sometimes pulled out to stop their operations. So you've got people with all kinds of expertise. You've got technicians and engineers and medical personnel. We've got boats, we've got generators. We've got all-terrain vehicles. This is a total force going into an area that desperately needs our help," said Levine Cava.