Miami-Dade firefighter charged with strong arm robbery

MIAMI - A Miami-Dade firefighter has been charged with strong arm robbery.

According to his arrest report, Fahim Mortazavi "forcefully" took his ex-wife's cellphone because she was recording him. It happened as Mortazavi was at his ex-wife's home to pick up their children.

When he realized he couldn't delete the videos, the report said he returned the phone to her.

Mortazavi turned himself in to police on Thursday and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.