Miami-Dade County opens public housing waitlist for 2024: Applications accepted Oct. 15-25

MIAMI - Miami-Dade County is opening its Public Housing waitlist for 2024 on Tuesday, providing a new opportunity for eligible residents to apply for housing assistance.

The application period will run from October 15 to October 25, 2024. During this time, residents seeking affordable housing will be able to apply online for a spot on the waitlist for public housing in the county.

The Public Housing program is designed to provide affordable rental options to low-income families, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities.

The program offers subsidized housing to those who qualify, ensuring access to safe and stable living conditions for individuals in need.

Applicants must meet specific requirements to be eligible, including income limits based on family size, and will need to provide various forms of documentation during the application process.

The application is free and can only be submitted online through the county's designated platform during the open period.

Since the number of applicants typically exceeds the number of available units, once the application window closes, a lottery system will determine who gets placed on the waitlist.

The county emphasizes that applying does not guarantee housing, but it provides an opportunity to be considered for future availability.