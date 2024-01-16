Miami-Dade continues efforts to make all county buildings solar-powered

DORAL - The efforts to make all Miami-Dade County buildings solar-powered continued with the unveiling of solar panels at the Metrowest Detention Center.

Solar panels have been placed atop the county building and is the second out of three major solar projects the county is completing. It's expected to meet 24% of the facility's electricity needs.

"It's saving this department money. Money that can be used for important programming," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Since her time as a county commissioner, she has made it her mission to improve the use of solar across the county. This latest project is a step in the right direction for her goal of having every county building solar-powered.

At Metrowest, not only is money going to be saved, but the county projects also that the environment will too. With 1,709 panels now living on top of the detention center, the county reports it will remove 880 tons of carbon from the atmosphere which is the equivalent to 196 gas-powered vehicles or 111 homes.

The last of the three major projects is the South Dade Regional Library. However, the mayor has her sights set on the airport as another major project.