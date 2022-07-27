Miami Dade College helping empower prisoners with opportunity to earn college degree

MIAMI – Miami Dade College builds a pathway from prison. An inaugural program they administer gives incarcerated individuals at Everglades Correctional Institution the opportunity to earn a college degree.

"The biggest thing is it empowers our students," said Samantha Carlo, an associate professor senior at MDC School of Justice. "For the first time, for some decades, finally feeling some self-worth."

Students received their associate in arts degree on Tuesday night in a graduation ceremony at the correctional facility. The students presented Carlo with a gift at the ceremony, expressing appreciation for the opportunity.

Carlo says students receive a "robust" liberal arts education in an 18-month, five-semester program.

"We think everyone is worthy of an education," added Carlo.

A Vera Institute of Justice study reveals that incarcerated people who participate in such programs are 48% less likely to re-offend than those who do not. Fewer crimes mean fewer victims and safer communities.

"We must be excellent because of what it means to our community, how it matters to our family," said Thomas Daugherty, graduation class speaker. "And matters to the people around us that we love most.

He has been incarcerated since he was 17.

"First night, it was rough," said a tearful Daugherty. "You knew you had to keep going."

He and two other teens killed a homeless man in 2006 with a baseball bat. The crime received national attention. His original sentence was life behind bars. After the supreme court ruled juveniles couldn't be sentenced to life, Daughtery's revised sentence ends in 2027.

And he will leave as an inspired college grad.

"To better the world around us," said Daugherty.

In January 2021, Daugherty's inaugural was admitted into the Second Chance Pell Experiment funded by the U.S. Department of Education. The grant helps support their enrollment. Miami Dade College runs the program they're in at Everglades Correctional Institution.

Christian Echevarria was seen diligently taking notes in front of the class on a Thursday before finals. The South Florida native was 15 years old when he entered the prison system.

"Prior to coming to prison, I was a gifted student, advancement placement, IQ of 130," said Echevarria. "You name it; I had it. I had a way out. I lost the struggle."

He has spent 23 years behind bars for a second-degree murder conviction. Years passed before understanding the weight of his actions and following the wrong crowd.

"All the wrong I've done hit me in one moment," said Echevarria.

A moment transformed to pursue higher learning.

"I finally feel like a human being," added Echevarria.

Stanely Stovall's one of 17 students to walk across the stage with a degree earned from the program.

"This intellectual journey and stuff I'm learning is touching to me," said Stovall. "It's touching my heart."

The 65-year-old has been in and out of the system his entire adult life — crimes ranging from grand theft to burglary with a gun.

His family inspires him to grow, like this knowledge plant that sits above his desk. An homage to his mother and future aspirations to become a Ph.D.

"When I brought him in there, he only had two leaves," said Stovall. "Now he has four. He's prospering. And that's what I want to do, prosper."

Stovall's current release date is in 2028.

The students are the first group to start and complete this Miami Dade College program at Everglades Correctional. All have been accepted and enrolled in the bachelor's program at MDC. They will be majoring in business management – supervision and management.

Vera Institute of Justice report states every dollar invested in prison-based education yields $4 to $5 in taxpayer savings from reduced costs.