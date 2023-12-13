Miami-Dade, Broward under a Flood Watch through Thursday evening

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami Next Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Wednesday due to the potential for heavy rain and flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday evening as heavy downpours will be possible with the potential for localized flooding. There is a moderate threat of excessive rainfall on Wednesday.

Water warnings NEXT Weather

A Wind Advisory is in effect through Thursday morning for coastal Broward and coastal Miami-Dade due to sustained northeast winds of 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour. We have multiple coastal hazards due to the blustery winds. A gale watch is in effect for boaters. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Broward with dangerous waves expected in the surf zone. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to a combination of heavy surf action and strong onshore winds.

Highs will climb to the mid to upper 70s due to the clouds and rain around.

Wet Weather NEXT Weather

The wet and windy weather sticks around through late week. On and off again rain will be possible Thursday and Friday with some heavy rain and flooding at times.

This weekend an area of low pressure will bring even more moisture and instability. Saturday is looking soggy with the potential for heavy rain and more flooding. Rainfall totals could reach 4 to 8 inches through the weekend. Sunday the rain chance begins to decrease. By next Monday and Tuesday, we'll enjoy drier and cooler weather.