Miami-Dade Animal Services to host Star Wars themed adoption event this weekend

MIAMI - In an effort to help clear its shelters, Miami-Dade Animal Services will be holding another adoption event this Saturday in Hialeah.

"Dress in your favorite Star Wars attire and let the force guide you to your new furry friend at a galactic celebration of Star Wars Day at the May the 4th: Adoption is the Way pet adoption event," the department said in a release.

May the Fourth, as in "May the Fourth Be With You" has become a day to celebrate all things Star Wars including parties and plenty of puns.

One of the earliest known references to the day followed the May 4, 1979, election of Margaret Thatcher as Britain's prime minister, according to a post on the official Star Wars website.

Thatcher's party took out an ad in the London Evening News with the message, "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations," the website said, adding that the day took off once the Internet began connecting fans.

Animal Services' Star Wars adoption event will be held at Amelia Earhart Park, at 401 E 65 Street, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family-friendly pet adoption event will feature live performances, food trucks, vendors, giveaways, and more.

Adoption fees will be waived for pets four months and older. However, adopters will be responsible for a $30 tag fee. All pets adopted are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit the Wellness on Wheels Mobile Unit which will offer low-cost rabies vaccines at $5 and free microchipping.