Miami-Dade Animal Services hosting adoption event Friday

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Animal Services is bursting at the seams with furry friends in need of homes.

There are currently more than 900 pets at their shelters in need of loving families.

To make room at the proverbial inn, on Friday they are holding a pet adoption event at Lexus of West Kendall, at 13750 SW 136th Street.

To sweeten the pot, so to speak, they're doing a Home for the Holidays campaign this month. From December 1st through December 31st, adoption fees at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center and satellite adoption centers are waived for pets over 4 months old. Adopters will only be responsible for the $30 license fee for dogs.

The waived fee does not apply to puppies or kittens under four months old. The adoption fee for puppies is $85, while the adoption fee for kittens is $35.

All pet adoptions include the first set of age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, deworming, and spay/neuter surgery. Adoption hours at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adopt in December to bring a shelter pet home for the holidays.