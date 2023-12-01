Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade Animal Services hosting adoption event Friday

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Animal Services is bursting at the seams with furry friends in need of homes.

There are currently more than 900 pets at their shelters in need of loving families.

To make room at the proverbial inn, on Friday they are holding a pet adoption event at Lexus of West Kendall, at 13750 SW 136th Street.

To sweeten the pot, so to speak, they're doing a Home for the Holidays campaign this month. From December 1st through December 31st, adoption fees at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center and satellite adoption centers are waived for pets over 4 months old. Adopters will only be responsible for the $30 license fee for dogs.

The waived fee does not apply to puppies or kittens under four months old. The adoption fee for puppies is $85, while the adoption fee for kittens is $35.

All pet adoptions include the first set of age-appropriate vaccines, microchip, deworming, and spay/neuter surgery. Adoption hours at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adopt in December to bring a shelter pet home for the holidays.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 10:54 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.