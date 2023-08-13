Animal rights advocates protested outside Miami-Dade animal services facility in Medley

MIAMI-DADE -- Animal rights advocates protested outside the Miami-Dade animal services facility in Medley.

Demonstrators complained about the conditions inside the facility.

They say there is a lack of air conditioning and inadequate staff.

There are about 130 dogs housed in the shelter.

Protesters want to know how will the dogs be adopted if the facility is not open to the public.

They also say volunteers should be allowed in to help and walk the dogs.

Miami-dade animal services released a statement saying in part, "we are committed to addressing the surge in shelter population with every available resource." It went on to say, " today, as the dog population continues to rise, animal services has had to use every available resource to adequately care for shelter pets including housing more pets at the medley facility."

About 650 dogs are up for adoption at Miami-Dade animal services.

Adoption fees are waived for dogs over 4 months old.