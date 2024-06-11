Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather Alert through Friday due to waves of rain, some with heavy downpours

By KC Sherman

South Florida Weather for Tuesday 6/11/2024
MIAMI - As a deep plume of tropical moisture moves in, a NEXT Weather Alert has been declared through Friday as we enter an extended period of heavy rain and storms.

A Flood Watch is in effect across all of South Florida through Wednesday evening but may be extended further as heavy rain is likely to continue at least through Friday.

On Tuesday, a ground stop was declared at Miami International Airport from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. due to thunderstorm activity. 

Lulls in the rain will be coupled with periods of heavy downpours through the next four days. Rainfall totals of 4"-8" are expected through Saturday, with locally heavier amounts possible for areas that end up any persistent, heavy downpours.

The deepest of the tropical moisture will begin to dissipate over the weekend, leaving us with more typical rainy-season rain chances by Sunday. 

First published on June 11, 2024 / 7:55 AM EDT

