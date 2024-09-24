Miami Beach police release video of child found alone while parents went clubbing

MIAMI - A new video shows the moment a Miami Beach police officer finds a little girl wandering alone while her parents were out clubbing.

The two-year-old was found in diapers walking alone at around 3 a.m. at a building on Ocean Drive.

Police officer Brandon Miller said the little girl was screaming for her parents.

At one point, Miller picks the child up in his arms, as other officers search for the girl's family.

CBS News Miami spoke to the parents last week after they were charged with child neglect.

They expressed remorse.

Police said the couple went out partying and left the 2-year-old, as well as their 12-, 11-, and 5-year-old children, alone for over four hours.

The parents told us the twelve year-old was supposed to stay awake to watch the others.

All four kids were taken to the Department of Children and Families.

The parents said they would fight to regain custody.