Miami Beach firefighters return from Israel

MIAMI BEACH - After two weeks of helping firefighters in Israel, eight Miami Beach firefighters returned home to South Florida.

Sunday, the firemen attended a ceremony along with family, supporters, and members of the Miami Beach government, where they were rewarded with certificates of appreciation.

Though greeted with fanfare, the memories of what they experienced while stationed in various Israeli locations remained top of mind.

"Hearing the bombs and explosions going off the first night we got there, going into the bunker, was very different for me," said Captain Adonis Garcia.

Unlike fighting fires in America, in Israel, they were with armed soldiers everywhere they went.

"We'd be in the truck responding to a call and you'd have an IDF guy with a long rifle in the truck with you, and they'd get out and watch around us to make sure we were safe," said Garcia.

The Miami Beach firemen were split up when they arrived in Israel. Separated into pairs, they were sent to Haifa, Ayalon, Sharon, and Jerusalem. While challenging, Garcia said they adapted quickly and it's an experience he wouldn't change for anything.

"It was an amazing experience and I would do it again in a minute," he said.

The Miami Beach firefighters were paid for their time abroad with their salaries and benefits covered by the City of Miami Beach, Temple Beth Sholom, and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.