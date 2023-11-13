South Florida firefighter recounts lending helping hand to Israel

MIAMI - Plantation Fire Rescue Lt. Aston Bright and 8 others from his department and Miami Beach are working side by side with fellow firefighters in Israel.

They're answering the calls for help. "It could be a rocket attack or it could be a kitchen fire. We've been on all types of emergency calls, everything from cars, rockets in cars, rockets in apartments, rockets in homes," Lt. Bright said.

Bright and the others are part of the Emergency Volunteers Project.

It's firefighters from around the world who sign up to go where their help is needed.

Since October 7 — they've been sending assistance to Israel.

"We're here to shine some light in the darkness and provide some aid. I'm very proud of my fellow South Florida fight fighter brothers and sisters who have come 10,000 miles to help this amazing country," he said.

Bright and his fellow South Florida firefighters are on shift 24/7 while they're there.

Just like at home, they put their lives on the line when they battle a blaze. But aside from fires, they also risk rocket attacks at any given moment.

Bright is stationed near Gaza and just before our interview the sirens sounded and he got a notice on his phone warning of rocket and missile fire. He had 30 seconds to get to safety.

"There were some rocket attacks out of Gaza, up and down the entire country, so we had to sort of postpone we had to postpone this because we had to take some security measures in order to be safe," he said.

Aside from doing their firefighting duties, Bright and the others say the people they're serving appreciate their help.

"Just knowing that people care and they're not isolated. And they're not alone that you know, the firefighters in the United States are standing together with them. It really goes a long way especially as the country is trying to heal right now from the terrorist attack that happened to them," Lt. Bright said.

So far, firefighters from Plantation, Miami Beach, Hollywood and Fort Lauderdale have answered the call for help. Hundreds more around the world are ready to go when they are needed.