Miami Beach makes history with appointment of first female fire chief

MIAMI - History has been made in the City of Miami Beach with the appointment of a new fire chief.

"Today I said, before you with the most gratitude and profound humility, as I accept the appointment as a 14th fire chief of Miami Beach," said Miami Beach Fire Deputy Chief Digna Abello.

After 19 years with the city of Miami Beach Fire Department, Abello has just been appointed the 14th fire chief and the first female fire chief in the county.

"There is no doubt in my mind that she is ready and prepared to take on this new role," said Rickelle Williams, Miami Beach Interim City Manager.

It's a role outgoing Chief Virgil Fernandez served for 10 years, including his 42 of service in the city of Miami, as well, as Hollywood.

"I thank, the mayor, the vice mayor, commissioners... Thank you for your support throughout the years thank you to the residents and businesses, some of whom are more than just friends, but family," Chief Virgil Fernandez Miami Beach Fire said.

Abello will be following in his footsteps to serve the city she is so proud of.

"This city doesn't discriminate, doesn't look at who you are, where you're from and we all have that same equal opportunity to drive and succeed," said Abello.

Chief Fernandez will officially be stepping down, effective July 1st.