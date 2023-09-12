Messi buys $10.75 million mansion in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Inter Miami's Lionel Messi has bought a mansion just 15 minutes away from DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi bought the waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale for $10.75 million.

The 10,500-square-foot house is in the community of Bay Colony.

The mansion has 8 bedrooms, 9 and a half bathrooms, a 3-car garage and a pool.

Messi and his family moved to South Florida in July after he signed a contract to play for Inter Miami.