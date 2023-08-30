Fort Lauderdale to honor Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi with Key to the City

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis will present the Key to the City to Lionel Messi before Wednesday night's game at DRV PNK Stadium.

"Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF's contribution to our great City will make a significant impact on our neighbors, businesses and economy. We are already experiencing the dynamic and positive outcomes and are so proud to be the team's host city at DRV PNK Stadium where locals and visitors can come experience the beauty and diversity of Fort Lauderdale," said Mayor Dean Trantalis.

The ceremony will take place just before the start of the Inter Miami CF game against Nashville SC which kicks off at 7:30 p.m at DRV PNK Stadium.

The 36-year-old Messi, who joined MLS from Paris Saint-Germain, played his first Miami game on July 21 in the Leagues Cup and scored 10 goals in seven games in that competition and a U.S. Open Cup semifinal.