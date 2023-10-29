Watch CBS News
Mental health experts react to 'Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy'

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede gets reaction from a number of mental health experts who watched his one-hour-long documentary. They discuss what they saw and talk about how widespread the problem is, as well as information about family support and crisis counseling services that currently exist. One of the most important takeaways for the viewer is that there is help out there.

Guests: Gayle Giese/Pres., FL Mental Health Advocacy Coalition
              Susan Holtzman/CEO & Pres., NAMI Miami-Dade
              David Fathi/Dir., ACLU Nat'l Prison Project

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on October 29, 2023 / 10:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

