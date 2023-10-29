Mental health experts react to 'Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy'

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede gets reaction from a number of mental health experts who watched his one-hour-long documentary. They discuss what they saw and talk about how widespread the problem is, as well as information about family support and crisis counseling services that currently exist. One of the most important takeaways for the viewer is that there is help out there.

Guests: Gayle Giese/Pres., FL Mental Health Advocacy Coalition

Susan Holtzman/CEO & Pres., NAMI Miami-Dade

David Fathi/Dir., ACLU Nat'l Prison Project