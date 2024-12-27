Mega Millions mania grips South Florida with players dreaming big

HOLLYWOOD - Mega Millions fever has taken hold in South Florida as locals vie for a shot at the lottery's fifth-largest jackpot in history, a staggering $1.2 billion.

At the Kwik Stop in Hollywood, hopeful players flocked to secure their chance at a life-changing payday.

"I'm trying to win this billion dollars," said Bill Strachan, who eagerly filled out his play card.

The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million, but that has not discouraged South Floridians.

Armed with lucky numbers and dreams of fortune, many are taking a small gamble for the chance to win big.

Florida is no stranger to lottery success. According to Mcluck, a company tracking lottery data, the Sunshine State ranks fifth nationwide for the most lottery winners.

Andres Torres, another hopeful player, said he believes destiny is on his side. "I know I'm going to win. I have this strong feeling. I had this dream last night that I'm going to win," he said.

If a Florida player hits the jackpot, they stand to take home an estimated $516.1 million after taxes, with no state tax on winnings.

For many, the focus is on family and giving back.

"I will support all my grandkids, send them all through college, and just buy my kids something. And help the people," said Strachan.

Karl Schneider shared similar aspirations, saying, "Well, spend it on family. Take care of all the family. Friends. You know, it's a lot of money."

Others are dreaming of more indulgent plans. Torres, for instance, said, "First I'll help my family. And then I'll go buy me a big old yacht and sail the world."

Despite the slim odds, the Mega Millions frenzy shows no sign of slowing in South Florida, where dreams of wealth and a brighter future were fueling ticket sales.