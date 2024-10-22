Meet CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee Northwestern safety Antonio Branch Jr.

MIAMI: CBS News Miami is once again on the hunt for the most outstanding high school football player in South Florida.

This week's Nat Moore Trophy nominee goes to Miami Northwestern 6-foot-3 safety Antonio Branch Jr., who became interested in football around age 3.

He's a leader on the field -- and credits one person.

"Just running around the neighborhood," Branch said. "Nothing else to do so my mom and big cousin decided I should play football. Ever since then I fell in love with the game."

With more than 30 college Division I offers, he said there's one goal, and that's the NFL.

Why?

The "her" he's referring to is his mother, standing by him at practice.

"She's a single mom so since day 1 she's always been there for me," Branch said. "Everything I've asked for she gets, no questions asked so I gotta do it for her."

His mom drives down every weekend from Orlando to watch his high school games.

"She's made a lot of sacrifices," Branch said. "I think about it a lot when I'm playing football. ... She drives me on the football field. She never asks for nothing so I gotta return the favor."

Despite the NFL being the ultimate goal - he's a good student and also gives back to the community. Originally from Overtown, he's helping the youth football team there.

"My cousin is the coach on the team," Branch said. "He wanted me to sponsor the team"

Giving back to the community helped him get here.

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooreTrophy.com.