Medley shelter to host adoption event this weekend

MIAMI - If you've been thinking about getting a new furry friend to have around the house, this might be your weekend.

Miami-Dade Animal Services will host a Love's Full Bloom adoption event at its shelter in Medley.

Several years ago, Animal Services opened a new air-conditioned main facility in Doral. The open-air Medley shelter, which does not have air conditioning, was only supposed to be used for overflow.

Due to the county's pet population growth, it is needed. More than 100 dogs are now housed there and with this week's heat, they've had to make extra accommodations.

Ice in water is available and walking restrictions have been put in place, dogs are only walked for ten minutes in the morning and when the sun goes down at night. They are also being monitored for heavy breathing and lethargy. Pools are being used to keep the dogs cool.

For this Saturday's adoption event at the shelter, at 7401 NW 74TH Street, adoption fees will be waived for pets four months and older.

"The event will showcase a diverse selection of dogs seeking loving fur-ever families. Attendees will have the chance to meet and interact with the dogs, fostering connections that could lead to lifelong companionship," according to Animal Services.

The adoption event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors will be there, including a groomer offering free grooming services to the first 10 adoptions.

