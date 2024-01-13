MDPD: Over 60 arrests made as part of safety initiative during "Wheels Up, Guns Down"

MIAMI — At least 60 people have been arrested so far as part of Miami-Dade Police's safety initiative to crack down on the unlawful use of ATVs, motorcycles and dirt bikes as part of "Wheels Up, Guns Down" rides during Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend.

On Friday, MDPD began its MLK Weekend Safety Initiative to make sure that Miami-Dade streets stay safe and everyone follows the rules of the road during the annual event that honors a slain biker in Philadelphia nationwide.

Law enforcement officers with MDPD's Homeland Security Bureau, Priority Response Team and Motors Unit, and the Florida Highway Patrol arrested dozens of individuals on the initiative's first day, the department stated.

According to MDPD, the entire initiative has so far made:

61 arrests

5 firearms impounded

363 citations issued

21 vehicles impounded

7 stolen vehicles recovered

"These tremendous results would not have been possible without the assistance of our local law enforcement partners," MDPD stated. "We will continue to have Zero Tolerance for anyone breaking traffic laws and being reckless in our county."