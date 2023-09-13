Matthew Flores facing capital murder charge in death of South Florida Lyft driver Gary Levin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Wednesday that an Okeechobee County grand jury has indicted a suspect on a capital murder charge in connection with the slaying of a South Florida Lyft driver.

Matthew Scott Flores WLOS-TV via WPEC-TV

The grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Matthew Scott Flores, 36, on charges of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said FDLE agent Eli Lawson during a news conference.

"Our agents and partner agents have worked relentlessly over the last nine months putting this case together (and) bringing us where we are today," he said. "I can tell you we have a solid case against Mr. Flores."

The suspect was arrested in North Carolina seven months ago following a high-speed chase that spanned several counties in the car that belonged to Gary Levin.

Gary Levin, 74, was last seen after driving a Lyft customer to Okeechobee County in January, 2023. CBS News Miami

Levin, 74, who lived in Palm Beach Gardens and drove for Lyft in his spare time, was reported missing on Jan. 29.

His family said at the time that he had picked up a passenger in Delray Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m. and drove the passenger to Okeechobee County around 4:30 p.m. Relatives said that is when Levin's Lyft app and cell phone were last used.

Flores was later spotted by law enforcement officials in North Carolina while he was driving Levin's red 2022 Kia Stinger.

Flores, who had previously lived in North Carolina, was arrested following a car chase and foot pursuit.

He was later extradited from Rutherford County, N.C., back to Florida on Aug. 8 to face charges unrelated to Levin's death and disappearance.

Lawson said investigators were able to link Flores to the last known ride that Levin carried out before he went missing.

He did not provide any other information, however, that would like the suspect to Levin's slaying.

Levin's remains were later found in a rural, wooded section of Okeechobee County on Feb. 4, Lawson said.

"His murder was cold, it was senseless and completely unnecessary," Lawson said. "Mr. Levin was a beloved member of the community here in Palm Beach. He is a father and friend. His loved ones have experienced insurmountable grief no one should have to go through."

Flores is also a suspect in a Wauchula, Florida homicide investigation in which a man was fatally shot, authorities said.

If he is convicted of Levin's death, Flores could face the death penalty since it is a capital murder charge.