Match Preview: Miami FC vs Tampa Bay Rowdies

MIAMI — Following a loss at Hartford Athletic, Miami returns home to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the first matchup this season of the intrastate rivalry on Thursday.

In their last meeting, Tampa won 2-1 at FIU Stadium. This week's match will be held at FIU Soccer Stadium, meaning that both teams will face off on grass rather than the usual turf.

Miami FC

Miami will be looking to secure the win against their Florida rivals in their first mid-week match of the season. Tampa is one of five teams in the Championship that have not yet lost a match and Miami will be looking to change that.

Gabriel Cabral joins the Miami scoreboard after a goal at Hartford. He's a key player to watch in Miami's midfield alongside top scorer Allen Gavilanes.

Tampa Bay Rowdies

Tampa has had a solid start to their 2024 season, tallying six points with a 1-3-0 record. The Rowdies will be looking to continue their unbeaten streak when they come down to Miami.

Key players to watch for the away team are top scorers Cal Jennings and Manuel Arteaga. Alongside those two, there is former Miami FC forward Joshua Perez, who played for the team in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. at FIU Soccer Stadium, where parking will be located at Parking Garage 3 and P10. Miami FC

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. at FIU Soccer Stadium, where parking will be located at Parking Garage 3 and P10. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

You can watch the game on TV33 for local viewing, along with ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.