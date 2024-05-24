Match Preview: Miami FC vs. North Carolina FC

Catching up with the coach: Nocerino shares how Miami FC continues to rebound despite rough start

MIAMI — Miami FC faces North Carolina FC this Saturday for the first time in the USL Championship. The two have previously faced within the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 2016 and 2017.

Miami FC

Miami FC returns home following an away game against Phoenix Rising FC. The home team won the match 2-0 and Miami will be looking to improve their position this Saturday against North Carolina FC.

The two main players to look out for on the home team's side remain Allen Gavilanes and Luisinho as Miami top goalscorers. Alongside both Rocco Genzano and Frank Lopez who lead the team in assists.

Miami FC won the last meeting between the two in 2017. Miami will be looking to secure the necessary three points from tomorrow's home game.

North Carolina FC

This will be the second of North Carolina's away game stretch, following a draw in Pittsburgh last week, and an upcoming trip to Louisville. The team currently has 11 points following 11 matches, sitting at ninth in the USL Championship Eastern Conference with a 2-5-4 record.

This match also marks the return of two former Miami FC players to FIU Soccer Stadium. Miami FC's former captain Paco Craig was transferred to North Carolina following the end of the 2023 season after a three-year campaign in Miami. NCFC's keeper Jake McGuire also was a member of the 2022 and 2023 Miami FC squads.

Ezra Armstrong and Louis Perez are key players to watch on the away team's side, having scored two goals apiece. Forward Rafa Mentzingen is another key member of the NCFC squad having tallied three assists thus far this season.

North Carolina will be looking to secure their third win of the season as they travel down to Florida for this matchup.

Kickoff starts at 7 p.m. at FIU Soccer Stadium, where parking will be located in the PG3 or PG10 lots, as seen in the map below.

If you can't make the game in person, you can watch it on TV33 for local viewing, along with ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

