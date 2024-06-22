Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Loudoun United FC

MIAMI — Miami FC returns home to face Loudoun United FC at FIU Stadium this Saturday just a few days following a midweek upset at FC Tulsa on Wednesday.

The last time the two faced each other, Miami won at Segra Field.

Miami FC

Miami FC returns to FIU Stadium after their Wednesday match against FC Tulsa.

Despite the loss, Miami's Allen Gavilanes made his way back on the scoresheet on Wednesday scoring the first goal of the match. Gavilanes now has five goals for Miami this season and will be hoping to do the same this weekend against Loudoun.

Miami will be looking to secure the three points at home before facing Detroit City FC next week.

Loudoun United FC

Loudoun United FC comes down to South Florida to play at FIU Stadium following their draw last week against Las Vegas Lights FC. Loudoun is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference and has 18 points on the table with their 5-3-6 record.

Zach Ryan is the main player to watch on the side of the away team. Ryan has scored five goals thus far this season, matching Miami's top goal scorer Gavilanes. Alongside Ryan, former Miami midfielder Florian Valot is another player to look out for, as he has three goals and three assists for Loudoun this season.

This will be the first time Valot returns to FIU Stadium since playing for Miami FC.

How to watch

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. EST at FIU Stadium, where parking will be at the Cuban Memorial Lot shown in the map below.

If you can't make the game in person, you can watch it on TV33 for local viewing, along with ESPN+ for national viewing and YouTube for international viewing.

For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.