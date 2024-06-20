Miami loses to Tulsa on the road despite first half lead

Miami FC started the first half of its Wednesday match against FC Tulsa strong, controlling possession throughout the half. In the 12th minute, the first goal of the game was scored by Miami's Allen Gavilanes. Gavilanes scored from outside of the box off of a ball from captain Nicolas Cardona putting Miami on the scoresheet.

The away team was able to keep the lead through the first half with crucial saves made by Felipe Rodriguez. In the 21st minute, a close shot from Tulsa's Stefan Stojanovic almost put the home team ahead, however, Rodriguez saved the shot. A few short minutes later, Stojanovic had another shot on target that went right over the crossbar and Miami was able to keep their lead secure at the end of stoppage time.

Tulsa returned to the second half eager to equalize on home ground. In the 62nd minute, they found their equalizer when Phillip Goodrum scored a diving header off a ball from Harvey St. Clair. The goal upped the momentum of the home team and resulted in them scoring another ten minutes later. Diogo Pacheco was able to strike one past Rodriguez after the assist from Goodrum had the keeper diving to save it.

Miami's attempts at goal kept falling short towards the end of the match. A last-minute shot from Roberto Molina seeking to equalize the match was saved by the Tulsa keeper. Miami kept pushing and Cardona attempted another shot just moments later but failed to make it past Johan Peñarenda.

Tulsa had one final chance to make the match 3-1 in the last seconds of the game, but Stojanovic's shot was cleared off the line by Daltyn Knutson.

Despite a solid first half and a strong defensive performance at the start, Miami was unable to capitalize on its chances and fell short to FC Tulsa.

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa - Johan Peñaranda, Patrick Seagrist (Harvey St. Clair 59'), Bradley Bourgeois, Rashid Tetteh (Alexis Souhay 68'), Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo (Sebastian Sanchez 68'), Edwin Laszo, Diogo Pacheco, Stefan Stojanovic, Milo Yosef (Blaine Ferri 59'), Phillip Goodrum

Substitutes not Used: Camilo Ponce, Joey Roggeveen, Aaron Kacinari, Santiago Sanchez

Miami FC – Felipe Rodriguez, Alejandro Mitrano, Nicolas Cardona, Mujeeb Murana, Andrew Booth (Gabriel Cabral 70'), Allen Gavilanes, Manuel Botta, Roberto Molina (82'), Junior Palacios, Rocco Genzano, Michael Lawrence

Substitutes not Used: Daniel Gagliardi, Christopher Jean-Francois, Marco Santana

SCORING SUMMARY

MIA – Allen Gavilanes 11'

TUL – Phillip Goodrum 62'

TUL – Diogo Pacheco 71'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY

TUL – Phillip Goodrum (Yellow Card 51')

MIA – Alejandro Mitrano (Yellow Card 78')

MIA – Michael Lawrence (Yellow Card 83')

TUL – Harvey St. Clair (Yellow Card 86')

MIA – Nicolas Cardona (Yellow Card 90+')

The South Florida team returns home this Saturday to face Loudoun United FC at FIU Stadium, tickets are available at miamifc.com/tickets.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.