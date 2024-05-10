Match Preview: Miami FC vs Indy Eleven

MIAMI - Miami FC returns to FIU Soccer Stadium to face Indy Eleven on Sunday night.

In April, Miami FC and Indy Eleven conducted a trade resulting in Miami acquiring Daniel Barbir and Roberto Molina, while moving Ben Ofeimu and Ben Mines to Indy. This will be the first time the teams meet since the occurrence of the trade.

Miami's last match was at Pittsburgh, where the home team won 1-0. Miami will be looking to rise in the standings following last Saturday's match.

The key player to watch on Miami's side remains to be midfielder Allen Gavilanes. Gavilanes is Miami's top scorer with four on the scoreboard so far this season.

Indy Eleven came out on top the last time the two faced, Miami will be eager to return and secure the important three points at home.

About Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven is fresh off an Open Cup win against San Antonio FC. The Midwest team has had a successful couple of weeks, with three wins in a row. Indy currently sits at sixth on the USL Championship table with 11 points.

Key players to watch on the away team's side are top scorer Jack Black, and former Miami defender Aedan Stanley who leads the team in assists.

Indy currently has four players on their roster from the 2023 Miami FC squad; Aedan Stanely, Ben Ofeimu, Ben Mines, and Callum Chapman-Page.

Indy Eleven will be eager to keep rising in the standings as they head down to Miami for their tenth match of the 2024 USL Championship season.

Match Notes

You can watch it on TV33 (Local), CBS News App (Local), Pluto TV (Local), ESPN+ (Nationwide), & YouTube (International).

On Sunday, May 12, Miami returns home to FIU Soccer Stadium to face Indy Eleven at 7 p.m. For tickets, go to miamifc.com/tickets.

FIU Soccer Stadium parking will be in either PG3 or P10.

For the full season schedule, go to miamifc.com/2024-schedule.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.