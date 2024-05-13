Miami FC overwhelmed by Indy Eleven attack in second half in 1-3 loss

MIAMI - Despite leveling the score in the second half, Miami gave up two late second half goals including a penalty kick that eventually gave up all three points to the visiting Indy Eleven Sunday night in Miami.

The match was without much drama in the first 15 minutes as both Miami and Indy Eleven were unable to put much pressure on either side in possession. That changed briefly in the 17th minute as Indy Eleven was able to find some more possession. That led to a burst by former Miami FC defender, Aedan Stanley down the left side who swung in a cross to Guenzatti. The Indy forward put his chance on frame only to be denied by the post, and eventually cleared away by Miami's Daltyn Knutson.

After the brief chance by Indy Eleven, both sides went back to trading possession for most of the first half. By the 40th minute though, Indy Eleven began to chip away at the Miami defense forcing a number of corner kicks that Miami began to struggle defending after several set piece chances.

The barrage of set pieces eventually lead to the first goal of the match in the 41st minute. This time Aedan Stanley's dangerous left footed cross found Adrian Dizpe whose header beat Miami's Gagliardi to put the visitors on top and sending Miami FC into halftime trailing 0-1.

The second half was a complete change from the first as both teams came in the half with much more energy and attack. Miami went on the offensive with a new aggressive formation that included Luisinho coming in as a second half sub. The Brazilian immediately made his impact felt as he was able to put more pressure on the attack against the Indy Eleven defense.

The Brazilian's pressure eventually gave the hosts a much needed result in the 58th minute as Luisinho collected the ball in Miami's own defensive third and made a brilliant run right through midfield. After sprinting the length of the field, he found Frank Lopez to his right who played the through ball right back to Luisinho who hammered his left footed shot into the back of the net.

That tying goal also seemed to wake up Indy Eleven as well as their second half subs brought a renewed energy and began a flurry of attacks against the Miami defense. The pressure finally proved too much for Miami as defender Jordan Ayimbila was called for a foul inside the box resulting in a penalty kick for Indy Eleven in the 67th minute.

Augustine Williams stepped up and buried his chance past Gagliardi giving Indy Eleven the lead yet again. The visitors then caught Miami in the press and quickly countered off a turnover in the 69th minute. Augustine Williams found himself one on one with Gagliardi again, and left no doubt again placing the ball into the back of the net to put Indy Eleven up 1-3.

Indy Eleven then eased its pressure with the two goal lead and despite Miami's efforts to create another comeback, the visitors saw out the result to take all three points back to Indianapolis.

CBS News Miami is the official broadcast partner for Miami FC. This story was reprinted with permission from Miami FC.