Massive fire ripped through Fort Lauderdale home

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - A massive fire ripped through a Fort Lauderdale home early Wednesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said when firefighters arrived at the home in the 3000 block of NW 17th Street, they were met with floor-to-ceiling flames throughout a large portion of the residence.

They ensured that no one was in the home as they attacked the fire and were able to quickly bring it under control.

Five people lived in the home, two adults and three children. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said one of the adults was injured and taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

No firefighters were injured.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 9:56 AM

