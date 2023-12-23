Watch CBS News
Massive fire destroys Rio Vista home in Fort Lauderdale

By Hunter Geisel

    A massive fire destroyed a Fort Lauderdale home early Saturday morning. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

FORT LAUDERDALE — A massive fire destroyed a Fort Lauderdale home early Saturday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was notified of a residential fire at 1109 SE 9th Street in the Rio Vista area of the city. Upon arrival, crews were met with "heavy fire conditions" that had already spread to a fence line and a neighbor's vehicle, FLFR told CBS News Miami.

Fortunately, no civilians or firefighters were injured in the blaze as crews were able to quickly bring the flames under control. However, the fire caused significant damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 10:34 AM EST

