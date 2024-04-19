Martini Bar in Doral reopens nearly two weeks after deadly shooting but not without controversy

MIAMI - For the first time since a deadly shooting nearly two weeks ago, Martini Bar at CityPlace in Doral reopened its doors, but not without controversy.

The bar opened Thursday night in the name of raising money for the daughter of one of their employees who was killed.

According to Miami-Dade police, in the early hours of April 6th, Jamal Wayne Wood, 37, got into a fight at the bar and ended up shooting and killing 23-year-old George Alejandro Castellanos, a security guard who tried to intervene.

Wood was shot and killed by a police officer working security.

Seven people were injured in the shooting.

Twelve days later, the bar reopened to a small crowd and empty sofas.

The club said 100 percent of the proceeds raised during the fundraiser would go to Castellano's 16-month-old daughter Everlyn Marie.

Louis Terminello, a co-owner owner of Martini Bar said in a statement that "we have invited George's family and truly hope they come but understand if they are unable. This is a very difficult time."

The bar posted the information about the fundraiser on social media. However, the family refused to attend.

In an Instagram comment underneath Martini Bar's post, a Castellano family member took issue with the event.

"My family did not approve of this fundraiser for my baby cousin. I would never allow my friends or family to ever step foot into this place again. It is unbelievable that you believe my family would support the place that neglected their duties and caused my cousin to be murdered," read the post.

The anger doesn't stop there.

A law firm representing two of those injured in the shooting, Yaniris Jerez and Frank "Miguel" Jerez, has announced they are suing Martini Bar, alleging negligent security.