Mark Merwitzer elected Palmetto Bay vice mayor at 24 years old

PALMETTO BAY - Mark Merwitzer, a 24-year-old lifelong resident of Palmetto Bay, has been elected the city's vice mayor, the youngest person to hold the position.

Merwitzer received 6,674 votes, just 71 more than his opponent, Leanne Tellam, the incumbent elected in 2020. The Miami-Dade County village has 24,264 residents, and was incorporated in 2002, just a few years after he was born.

"I am truly humbled and deeply grateful for the trust you've placed in me," Merwitzer said. "This victory is a testament to every resident who believes in a brighter, bolder future for Palmetto Bay."

Merwitzer considered his campaign a long shot against the incumbent, who was supported by influential political figures.

He also was going against an opponent funded by political action committees.

But Merwitzer credits his grassroots campaign as resonating with voters eager for change.

"I couldn't have done this without my incredible volunteers," he said. "We walked every neighborhood because your voice matters. Palmetto Bay deserves leaders who listen to residents, not special interests."

He personally knocked on 6,300 doors.

"Mark is a passionate advocate for our residents," Bev Gerald, a former member of the Neighborhood Protection Committee, said in a news release by Merwitzer. "His youthful energy is what Palmetto Bay needs. He's ready to bring positive change and a fresh vision to our council."

He was raised in Palmetto Bay.

"This village shaped who I am," he said. "Now, I'm ready to serve the community that raised me."

Merwitzer graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in political science and a minor in urban planning. He is the associate director at Transit Alliance Miami, a local nonprofit focused on creating more walkable streets, bikeable neighborhoods, and better public transit options.