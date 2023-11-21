Marjory Stoneman Douglas High's marching band to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's marching band The Eagle Regiment left for New York on Friday morning to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

One hundred and sixty-two students will be marching and they have dozens of staff and parents joined them on the trip.

The large group, who arrived early at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, made the trip on two separate flights.

The students said they rehearsed all year, even during the summer, to compete and perform at a high level. Last week, they came in first place at a marching band competition and earlier this year they performed in London.

They said marching in the Thanksgiving Day Parade is another big honor.

"Every Thanksgiving morning I would wake up super early, turn on the TV, and wait for the parade. It's super exciting, I'm really glad that I will finally be able to march in that parade," said Christian Gayle.

The band will get in a last-minute rehearsal on Wednesday and then roll out in the parade on Thursday morning for millions to see. The Eagle Regiment will make history as the only marching band in Broward County to perform in the parade.