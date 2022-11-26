Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Margate police seek public's help in finding missing teen

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Margate police seek public's help in finding missing teen
Margate police seek public's help in finding missing teen 00:17

MIAMI - Margate police need the public's help finding missing teen Serenity Anivin. 

She was last seen just before 2 a.m. early Saturday morning leaving her house along NW 11 Street and East River Drive. 

She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. 

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 12:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.