Margate police seek public's help in finding missing teen

Margate police seek public's help in finding missing teen

Margate police seek public's help in finding missing teen

MIAMI - Margate police need the public's help finding missing teen Serenity Anivin.

She was last seen just before 2 a.m. early Saturday morning leaving her house along NW 11 Street and East River Drive.

She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.