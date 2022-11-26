Margate police seek public's help in finding missing teen
MIAMI - Margate police need the public's help finding missing teen Serenity Anivin.
She was last seen just before 2 a.m. early Saturday morning leaving her house along NW 11 Street and East River Drive.
She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.
Anyone with information is urged to call police.
