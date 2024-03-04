Watch CBS News
Margate Middle School on lockdown as police investigate possible weapon on campus

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MARGATE — A Broward County middle school is on lockdown after police received reports of a possible weapon on campus.

According to Margate Police, Margate Middle School is currently on lockdown as officers investigate a "possible weapon on school grounds."

This is a developing news story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 3:16 PM EST

