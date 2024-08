Man who reported dad's death from fall, now charged with murder

MIAMI - A Northwest Miami-Dade man is facing a murder charge following the death of his father.

Police said 53-year-old David Buer called 911 and told them his father had died after sustaining injuries from a fall.

When first responders found him, they noted multiple bruises on the 81-year-old's face, neck, torso and arms.

Upon further investigation, they found evidence pointing to patricide.

Buer is being held without bond.