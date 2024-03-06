Man standing outside car struck by hit-run driver in Plantation

MIAMI - Fire officials say a man standing outside his car in Plantation was hit by a driver who then took off.

He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened while the man was tending to his car that was stranded on a bridge.

Plantation authorities are asking people to avoid the area of the 5200 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, while they continue to investigate.

Authorities did not give a description of the vehicle nor did they identify the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Plantion Police at (954) 797-2100 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 797-2100.