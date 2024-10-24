Watch CBS News
Local News

Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly shooting of cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway

By John MacLauchlan, Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A man found guilty of shooting and killing a bicyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway in August 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

On September 16, a jury found Kadel Piedrahita guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 48-year-old Alex Palencia. Piedrahita had claimed the shooting was self-defense. He was also found guilty of aggravated assault with a firearm. For that, he was sentenced to five years.

His attorneys have 30 days to file an appeal. 

Police said Piedrahita shot Palencia during an early morning ride on the causeway on August 14 and it was caught on cell phone video.

Just after 6 a.m., Piedrahita recorded himself on Facebook Live riding a motorcycle and following a group of cyclists. Piedrahita reportedly often rode with cyclists to ensure their safety. Suddenly, there's a confrontation and the phone goes down. Gunfire is then heard.

Palencia was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died.  

During Piedrahita's trial, prosecutors said the scuffle and shooting were the result of a feud that had developed days earlier.

Palencia's daughter said her father and Piedrahita knew each other. She said her father had sold Piedrahita some type of insurance and Piedrahita went on an angry tirade on Facebook, calling her father a con man.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.