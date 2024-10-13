Man killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run, detectives say car parts found at the scene

FORT LAUDERDALE — Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding a driver they said is responsible for killing a man in an early Sunday morning hit-and-run in Pompano Beach.

Around 4:15 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office was called out to a person in the middle of the roadway near 1700 N. Dixie Hwy., prompting deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to respond.

When crews arrived, they found him with "injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle" and dead at the scene, BSO said in a Sunday evening press release. BSO identified the man as Don Larkin.

According to investigators, car parts were found at the scene of the crash that indicated the vehicle responsible was a 2008 to 2013 silver Nissan Rogue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Sherry Portoro at (954) 321-4843 or or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477), browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477).