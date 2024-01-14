Watch CBS News
Man killed, another injured in apparent Lauderhill shooting

By Hunter Geisel

LAUDERHILL — At least one man was killed and another was injured in an apparent shooting in Broward County on Saturday night.

Around 8:51 p.m., Lauderhill Police received several ShotSpotter notifications coming from the area of 4046 NW 19th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying on the ground unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shortly after, police received an additional call concerning another man arriving at Florida Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

CID and CSI units responded to the scene to further investigate the shooting. If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are asked to call the Lauderhill Police Department at (954) 497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers (954) 493-8477 (TIPS).

First published on January 14, 2024 / 10:57 AM EST

