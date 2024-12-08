Dead woman found naked on side of I-95 in Miami-Dade County identified by police

MIAMI — The dead woman who was found naked on the side of Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County early Saturday morning has been identified, police said on Sunday.

Miami-Dade Police told CBS News Miami that 22-year-old Nahomi Valentina Cittadini was the woman who was discovered on the side of I-95 near Ives Dairy Road over the weekend. At this time, police have not shared any further details surrounding the cause of her death.

Cittadini's death

The Florida Highway Patrol stated that investigators received several calls about two people arguing on I-95 just north of Ives Dairy Road just after 6 a.m. Saturday. When FHP arrived at the area, they found Cittadini dead and naked on the side of the road, with clothes found next to her body.

Graphic video from the scene showed her body lying in the grass by the I-95 northbound lanes.

Miami-Dade Police's Homicide detectives were also called to the scene and took over the investigation. Police said they were checking to see if nearby traffic cameras caught the incident and they were given a couple of vehicle descriptions as the investigation continued.

Later Saturday afternoon, police chased a black vehicle to Miramar and said over the radio they believed it was involved in a homicide. Miami-Dade Police is working to see if it's connected to Cittadini's death.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding the incident or if they were driving nearby and witnessed what happened to contact police immediately.