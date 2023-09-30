Man injured in apparent accidental shooting in Tamarac

TAMARAC — A man was injured in what officials are presuming to be an accidental shooting in Tamarac early Saturday morning.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report regarding a shooting in the area of 6401 W. Commercial Blvd. around 4:09 a.m., where BSO deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded.

Once on the scene, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and had paramedics transport him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BSO said in an email statement that the shooting at this time appears to be accidental, but BSO's Robbery and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances of the incident.