Man in critical condition after police-involved shooting in Miami

MIAMI - Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left a man in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon..

It happened in the area of 15th Avenue and Northwest 67th Street.

Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence in the area.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police did not say what may have led to the shooting or how many officers were involved.

As is the case in police-involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.