Man hurt during shooting at Pompano Beach apartment complex

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Police were investigating after a man was hurt when someone opened fire overnight at a Pompano Beach apartment complex, authorities said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach early in the morning.

Mackenzie Reimer, who lives in the apartment complex, was alarmed by the news.

"I woke up to go to 7-Eleven (and) they told me I was walking in a crime scene," Reimer said. "Which is basically wrapped around the whole building."

Sheriff's deputies erected crime scene tape that blocked off the entrance to the comp

Deputies found the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene.

Steve Cooper, owner of a beauty supply company across the street from the complex, showed CBS Miami where a bullet struck one of his shelves.

"A bullet went right through my front glass," he said, adding that he felt very fortunate that the shooting occurred during the overnight hours when no one was inside. "We feel blessed that it happened at night and no one got hurt. If it happened during the day, we're very busy on Monday (and) there would have been a lot of people in the area."

