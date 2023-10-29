Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by 2 vehicles in North Lauderdale

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

NORTH LAUDERDALE — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by two vehicles in North Lauderdale early Sunday morning.

Around 12:27 a.m., Broward Sheriff's Office district deputies responded to the 5200 block of North State Road 7 in reports of a crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two vehicles had struck a male pedestrian and he was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, both drivers stayed on the scene of the accident. BSO Traffic Homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.

