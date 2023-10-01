Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized following early morning stabbing in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH — Deputies are investigating an early morning stabbing in Broward County that left one man hospitalized on Sunday.

Around 4:30 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a report about a stabbing that happened around the 800 block of West Sample Road in Deerfield Beach, prompting a response from Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man who had been stabbed and paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 11:55 a.m. Sunday, BSO's Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information regarding it should call BSO or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

