Man hospitalized after getting struck by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man was hospitalized after being struck by a Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:58 p.m., Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the 200 block of SW 6th Street in reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a train.

The pedestrian, who police only identified as a man, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by FLFR in unknown condition.

As of 2:25 p.m. Sunday, the investigation is currently ongoing and no new information has been released.

CBS News Miami has requested comment from Brightline about the incident and no statements have been provided as of Sunday afternoon.