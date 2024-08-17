Man found shot dead in Dania Beach, prompting police investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE — A murder investigation is underway after deputies found a man shot dead in Dania Beach early Saturday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office was called out to a shooting near 700 SW 10th St. where deputies found the man and Broward Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.

Detectives with BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating the incident's circumstances. Call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) if anyone has information.