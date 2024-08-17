Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found shot dead in Dania Beach, prompting police investigation

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

Man found shot dead in Dania Beach
Man found shot dead in Dania Beach 00:18

FORT LAUDERDALE — A murder investigation is underway after deputies found a man shot dead in Dania Beach early Saturday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m., the Broward County Sheriff's Office was called out to a shooting near 700 SW 10th St. where deputies found the man and Broward Fire Rescue pronounced him dead on the scene.

Detectives with BSO's Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating the incident's circumstances. Call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477) if anyone has information.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.