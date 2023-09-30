Man fatally shot outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

HOLLYWOOD — Police are investigating what led to a man getting fatally shot outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday.

According to an email statement from the Seminole Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. following an argument between a male pedestrian and at least one or more other people in an arriving vehicle. During the interaction, one of the vehicle occupants shot the pedestrian in the chest before fleeing the scene.

The gunshot victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of 10:20 a.m. Saturday, the incident is currently under investigation as police interview witnesses and review surveillance video. No further information regarding the scene has been released.