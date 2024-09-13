Watch CBS News
Man faces 18 DUI-related charges in deadly 2021 Fort Lauderdale crash that killed woman

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE — A man is now facing 18 charges following a deadly drunk driving crash that killed a woman over two years ago in Fort Lauderdale.

Derrick Eaglin Broward Sheriff's Office

On Friday, Fort Lauderdale Police announced they arrested Derrick Eaglin, 63, and charged him on numerous counts of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI with serious bodily injury, reckless driving and other DUI-related charges.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2021, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Southwest 9th Avenue and Davie Boulevard. One person with life-threatening injuries and three others with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. 

One of those passengers, identified as 58-year-old Carolyn Campbell, died nearly a year later from her injuries in August 2022, police stated.

Following a lengthy and thorough investigation, Fort Lauderdale Police's Fugitive Unit identified Eaglin as the driver responsible and arrested him on Thursday.

"Anyone with information regarding drivers who appear to be under the influence should contact police as soon as it is safe to do so," Fort Lauderdale Police stated.

